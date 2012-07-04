* BBVA chief: no big improvement in int'l sentiment over Spain banks

TAIPEI, July 4 The head of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria said on Wednesday that Spain's No.2 bank is not in a hurry to dispose of its 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in distressed assets, and is waiting for bids to go up.

Speaking in Taipei at the opening of BBVA's new office, Chairman and Chief Executive Francisco Gonzalez also said that he does not see any big improvement in international sentiment towards Spanish banks in the wake of negotiations on a European package to help recapitalise them.

"We are in the process of selling (our distressed assets). Any euros we can get is a profit. We are not in a hurry and we are waiting for bids. Those bids were really low a year ago but are now going up and we are waiting for even better bids," Gonzalez said.

He declined to say how much BBVA expected to sell.

The assets BBVA is trying to sell include a mix of repossessed real estate and non-performing loans.

Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund directly inject aid into Spanish banks from next year and buy bonds to support troubled member countries, to try and curb a regional debt crisis that threatens the single currency.

A final agreement for European aid of up to 100 billion euros for Spanish banks may be delayed by a few days, until July 20, to allow more time for negotiations, two sources close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Despite the rescue efforts, Gonzalez does not see a big improvement in sentiment towards Spanish banks among international investors.

"Now we are in the midst of the turmoil, and my view is that it has probably improved a little bit over the last few days because of what has happened in EU over the weekend, I think people are starting to understand the real scope of the decisions taken at the summit," he said.

But he added that although there has been some positive reaction in the markets, more time is needed.

The crisis will not stop BBVA's international expansion, he said.

"The crisis is a big opportunity for BBVA to expand market share. We haven't changed our expansion plans all over the world. We believe our business model is very consistent and we see a lot of growth in the countries in which we are working." ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Faith Hung; writing by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Gallagher)