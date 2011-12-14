* Gonzalez sees no problems implementing EU summit measures
* Calls for consistent ECB action to stabilise market
(Add background, quotes)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Dec 14 The head of Spain's
second-largest bank BBVA SA said on Wednesday that the
worst has passed for the European debt crisis and there will be
no problems implementing measures agreed upon at the recent EU
summit.
Up to 26 European Union countries will finalise a pact to
enforce stricter budgetary discipline in the euro zone by March,
a top official said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to quickly to
restore confidence but without Britain's backing.
"My view is ... the UK will come back to the negotiating
table and will agree to a new European package," BBVA chairman
Francisco Gonzalez told a press conference in Seoul.
Gonzalez called for consistent action by the European Central
Bank (ECB) to stabilise the market.
"Regarding the ECB's role for the time being, there is no
decision. But the ECB is in some ways entitled to help markets.
We will see how the ECB works with respect to bonds," he said,
adding that measures such as extending the maturities of bonds
would help provide liquidity in the region.
Spain's biggest banks were recently ordered to beef up
capital by the European Banking Authority. EU politicians said
in October that Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion
euros ($34.03 billion) in capital by the end of June to shore up
their balance sheets.
Gonzalez said that with a new government at the helm, Spain
was on the way to solving its fiscal problems, including dealing
with insolvent savings banks.
"Spain will do its part. The new administration enjoys
strong support from citizens to do what's necessary to address
Spain's economic needs."
Spain's incoming center-right government would decide
whether to form a bad bank in the first few months of its
leadership, a People's Party (PP) source said earlier.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)