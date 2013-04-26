BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
MADRID, April 26 Spain's BBVA said it was not planning to sell its 5.75 percent stake in telecoms group Telefonica, although it said its holding was a financial investment, rather than a strategic one.
BBVA, whose stake is currently worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.7 billion), is not interested in selling at current market prices, the bank's Chief Executive Angel Cano said on a call with analysts to present the bank's first quarter results.
Telefonica's share price has fallen some 40 percent since early 2010, when the euro zone debt crisis began, and was trading at around 11 euros on Friday morning. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah White)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)