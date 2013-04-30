LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - Spain's second largest bank BBVA has attracted orders of over USD5bn for its Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call five year bond and guidance has been revised to 9.25% area from initial price thoughts set at 9.5% area, according a lead banker.

BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS are lead managers on the deal that will be launched and priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Natalie Harrison)