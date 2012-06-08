ATHENS, June 8 Greece's natural gas firm DEPA is in talks with domestic banks to secure a loan and pay its suppliers, averting a looming energy collapse in the austerity-hit country, a company official said on Friday.

"DEPA is in negotiations with a consortium of Greek banks for a loan that will allow it to service its obligations for at least a month, until early July," the DEPA official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)