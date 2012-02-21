LONDON Feb 21 Private equity group BC Partners has raised 6.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion) for new deals, beating targets to make it the largest buyout fund from a European firm since the onset of the credit crisis.

The firm that owns Swedish cable group Com Hem and embattled sports club operator Fitness First has been raising its ninth buyouts fund since 2010, tapping new investors in the Middle East and Asia to help raise its largest fund to date. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Simon Meads; editing by Victoria Howley)