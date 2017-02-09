LONDON Feb 9 Private equity firm BC Partners
has launched a new credit platform with the hire of Ted
Goldthorpe from Apollo Investment Corporation, it was announced
on Thursday.
Goldthorpe joins BC Partners in New York as managing partner
to launch and oversee BC Partners Credit. He was formerly
president of Apollo Investment Corporation and head of its US
Opportunistic platform.
BC Partners Credit is expected to fundraise this year and
will look to put money to work on opportunities across all
sectors in the US, Europe and Asia, sources said.
BC Partners will launch the new platform within its existing
structure, utilizing the firm’s infrastructure to deliver new
opportunities for BC Partners’ LPs.
Prior to Apollo, Goldthorpe ran the bank loan and distressed
investing desk at Goldman Sachs after serving as managing
director in the Special Situations Group, running both the
Middle Market Private Equity business and the Canadian business.
Goldthorpe will lead a team that will include Matthias
Ederer, a former partner at Wingspan Investment Management and
Henry Wang, a former partner at Stonerise Capital Partners, who
will both be joining BC Partners Credit as partners. Both worked
with Goldthorpe at Goldman Sachs.
