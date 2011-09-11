By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Oliver Golding of Britain and
American Grace Min both toppled top seeds to win the boys' and
girls' singles finals at the U.S. Open tennis championships on
Sunday.
Golding, seeded 13th, battled back to beat top-seeded Jiri
Vesely of the Czech Republic 5-7 6-3 6-4.
The 17-year-old Londoner, who beat 10th-seeded compatriot
George Morgan in the semi-finals and sixth seed Filip Horansky
of Slovakia in the quarters, said he was confident coming into
the match.
"I felt like I was playing really well," the attacking
baseliner told Reuters. "I was a bit unlucky not to win the
first set. I always felt like I had the match in my control."
Unseeded Min, who won the Wimbledon junior doubles title in
July, upset top seed Caroline Garcia of France 7-5 7-6 in the
girls' title match. She had surged ahead 5-0 in the second-set
tiebreaker but then had to wait out a rain delay before
completing the victory.
"She hits a big ball, so I knew I had to play some big
defense, and bring the ball back an extra time and hopefully
force an error from her," said Min, who ousted second-seeded
Irina Khromacheva of Russia in her opening round test.
(Editing by Frank Pingue;
