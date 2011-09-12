* Leads 6-2 6-4 in best-of-five sets U.S. Open final

* Top seed one closes in on third grand slam of year (Adds second set)

NEW YORK, Sept 12 World number one Novak Djokovic won the second set 6-4 to take a two-set lead over defending champion Rafa Nadal in the U.S. Open men's final at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Djokovic, who won the first set 6-2, moved within one more set of his third grand slam title of the year after victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The second set started like the first, with Nadal holding and then breaking Djokovic for a 2-0 lead as the world's top two players began engaging in longer, tension-packed rallies.

After a titanic, 17-minute game over eight deuces marked by brilliant shot-making from both players, Djokovic finally broke back by saving himself with a defensive lob that hit the baseline, leading to Nadal failing to resist the sixth break point when he slashed an overhead into the net.

Looking dispirited, Nadal continued to have trouble landing his first serve. Top-seeded Djokovic took advantage to reach double break point at 15-40, then took a 3-2 lead when the Spaniard double faulted.

The Spaniard lifted himself back up, breaking Djokovic with a massive backhand passing shot up the line to draw level 4-4.

But for the third straight time in the match, Djokovic answered a service break with one of his own, this time taking advantage of a string of errors, with the game finishing on a mis-hit backhand by Nadal that allowed the Serb to serve out the second set.

In the opening set, Djokovic overcame an early service break that put him behind 2-0 to win 6-2. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)