JAKARTA, March 29 Bank Central Asia (BCA) , Indonesia's No.3 lender, said fourth-quarter net profit rose 50 percent, but w a s cautious on its outlook due to planned higher fuel prices and government rules lifting down-payments on loans.

BCA and rival Bank Mandiri slightly beat expectations in 2011, but a stagnation in the global economic recovery coupled with possible higher inflation and slowing demand for home and vehicle loans may limit loan issuance.

"We estimates a modest 20 to 22 percent loan growth this year due the hike in fuel price (which) may cause higher inflation," said Jahja Setiaatmadja, BCA's president director, adding growth was slowing compared with 2011 growth at 31.4 percent.

The government plans to lift the price of subsidized motor fuel in April to save the $18 billion it spent on fuel subsidies in 2011, but the price hikes have led to forecasts for inflation of above 7 percent this year.

Meanwhile, the central bank and finance ministry have issued regulations to limit the size of housing loans and set minimum downpayments for auto purchases as it seeks to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending.

BCA's fourth-quarter net profit was 3.16 trillion rupiah, compared with 2.1 trillion in the same period a year earlier, the lender said in a statement.

BCA, controlled by the nation's wealthiest business empire the Djarum Group, has said it expects mortgage loan growth to exceed overall loan performance in 2012.

It reported a full-year 2011 net profit of 10.82 trillion rupiah, compared with a net profit of 8.5 trillion in the year-ago period and with analysts' average forecast of 10 trillion, according to Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S.

BCA shares closed down 0.6 percent before the results were released. Its shares rose 25 percent in 2011, outperforming a 3.2 percent advance in the Jakarta index. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and David Holmes)