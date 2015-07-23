By Pamela Barbaglia and Sonya Dowsett
| LONDON/MADRID, July 23
LONDON/MADRID, July 23 Generali's
investment in Spain's Banco de Credito Cooperativo (BCC) could
pave the way to a stock market listing valuing the Spanish bank
at around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), a source close to the
matter said.
BCC, part of Spanish cooperative banking group
Cajamar, could be floated in Madrid in 18 to 24
months, the source said.
Cajamar, which has four million clients and 1,300 branches
in Spain, is working with Nomura on a possible listing of BCC,
the source said.
A spokeswoman for Cajamar said the bank is looking at the
possibility of floating BCC but the process remains at an
initial stage and no final decision has been made.
"It's too soon to say that we're going to float at a set
date for a set price," she said while adding that Nomura is
Cajamar's go-to advisor for most of its transactions.
Investment firms including U.S. Cerberus Capital Management
are also expressing interest in buying BCC shares
before it goes public, the source said.
Cerberus and Nomura declined to comment while Generali had
no immediate comment.
The bulk of Spain's former savings banks have already been
floated or were sold to other banks and the Spanish government
is encouraging the remaining lenders to seek a stock market
presence.
BCC could be valued at between 1 and 1.5 billion euros in a
stock market listing, the source said.
Cajamar said in a statement today that Generali had bought a
3.85 percent stake in BCC for around 40 million euros.
Barclays advised Generali on the deal while Nomura acted on
behalf of Cajamar, the source said.
As part of the deal, Generali also renewed its existing
alliance with Cajamar in the provision of insurance policies for
10 years, spending around 100 million euros in total, the source
said.
The deal gives Generali greater capacity to sell insurance
products through the Cajamar branch network, the statement said.
But the ultimate goal is to launch an initial public
offering (IPO), the source stressed, adding that Generali's
stake acquisition was critical to building up BCC "equity story"
and making it more appealing to investors.
Generali and Cajamar have been working closely together
since 2004 as part of their Cajamar Vida joint venture, which
provides life insurance and pension plans in Spain.
($1 = 0.9098 euros)
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by William Hardy)