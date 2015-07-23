LONDON/MADRID, July 23 Generali's investment in Spain's Banco de Credito Cooperativo (BCC) could pave the way to a stock market listing valuing the Spanish bank at around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), a source close to the matter said.

BCC, part of Spanish cooperative banking group Cajamar, could be floated in Madrid in 18 to 24 months, the source said.

Cajamar, which has four million clients and 1,300 branches in Spain, is working with Nomura on a possible listing of BCC, the source said.

A spokeswoman for Cajamar said the bank is looking at the possibility of floating BCC but the process remains at an initial stage and no final decision has been made.

"It's too soon to say that we're going to float at a set date for a set price," she said while adding that Nomura is Cajamar's go-to advisor for most of its transactions.

Investment firms including U.S. Cerberus Capital Management are also expressing interest in buying BCC shares before it goes public, the source said.

Cerberus and Nomura declined to comment while Generali had no immediate comment.

The bulk of Spain's former savings banks have already been floated or were sold to other banks and the Spanish government is encouraging the remaining lenders to seek a stock market presence.

BCC could be valued at between 1 and 1.5 billion euros in a stock market listing, the source said.

Cajamar said in a statement today that Generali had bought a 3.85 percent stake in BCC for around 40 million euros.

Barclays advised Generali on the deal while Nomura acted on behalf of Cajamar, the source said.

As part of the deal, Generali also renewed its existing alliance with Cajamar in the provision of insurance policies for 10 years, spending around 100 million euros in total, the source said.

The deal gives Generali greater capacity to sell insurance products through the Cajamar branch network, the statement said.

But the ultimate goal is to launch an initial public offering (IPO), the source stressed, adding that Generali's stake acquisition was critical to building up BCC "equity story" and making it more appealing to investors.

Generali and Cajamar have been working closely together since 2004 as part of their Cajamar Vida joint venture, which provides life insurance and pension plans in Spain. ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by William Hardy)