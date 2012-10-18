BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
TORONTO Oct 18 BCE Inc said on Thursday it will ask the federal government to intervene to help overturn a ruling by Canada's broadcast regulator to block BCE's C$3 billion ($3.05 billion) takeover of content provider Astral Media.
The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) blocked the controversial deal on Thursday, saying the deal would have given too much power to BCE, already the country's biggest telecoms company and owner of numerous TV and radio assets.
BCE said it will ask the federal government to intervene and issue direction to the CRTC.
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG