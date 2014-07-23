BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
July 23 BCE Inc , Canada's largest telecommunications company, said it would take Bell Aliant Inc private by buying the stake it does not already own in the company.
BCE already controls 44 percent of Bell Aliant, which offers telecom services in eastern Canada, and has valued the remaining stake at about C$3.95 billion ($3.68 billion).
Bell Aliant shareholders can elect to receive either C$31 in cash, or 0.6371 of one BCE share, or C$7.75 in cash and 0.4778 of one BCE share for every share they own, the companies said. ($1 = 1.0724 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.