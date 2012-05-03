May 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest
telephone company, reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter
profit on Thursday, on the back of strong results from its
wireless and media divisions.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada, which has recently
snapped up several major media companies, said net profit rose
to C$574 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, from C$503
million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at C$580 million, or 75
Canadian cents. That compared with a year-earlier profit of
C$543 million or 72 Canadian cents a share.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)