May 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telephone company, reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of strong results from its wireless and media divisions.

The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada, which has recently snapped up several major media companies, said net profit rose to C$574 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, from C$503 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at C$580 million, or 75 Canadian cents. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$543 million or 72 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)