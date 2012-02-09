Feb 9 BCE Inc, Canada's largest phone company, reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as an iPhone launch boosted sales, while bundling of its Internet-based TV product helped limit landline losses.

The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said net profit rose to C$486 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, from C$318 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at C$484 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)