BRIEF-Air Lease Corp CEO John Plueger's 2016 total compensation $7.8 mln
* CEO John Plueger's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecom company, said 22,421 small business customers' user names and passwords were posted online over the weekend after an unnamed third-party supplier was hacked.
Five valid credit card numbers were also posted, BCE's Bell Canada unit said in a release on Sunday. It said its own systems were not affected.
The company said it had disabled the passwords and informed credit card companies, and it was contacting affected customers.
* CEO John Plueger's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Patrick Dempsey's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $4.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing