Nov 1 BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom
provider, reported on Thursday lower profit compared with a year
earlier, when lower income tax expenses had boosted earnings,
but revenue rose.
Bell Canada's parent recently delayed the closing of its
proposed acquisition of Astral Media Inc after
Canada's broadcast regulator blocked the C$3 billion deal.
Net income attributed to shareholders for the third quarter
fell to C$569 million ($569 million), or 74 Canadian cents a
share, compared with C$642 million, or 83 Canadian cents A
share, a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 1.5 percent to
C$4.98 billion.