UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TORONTO Aug 6 BCE Inc posted a 25 percent jump in second-quarter profit as its mobile business grew, offsetting lower ad revenue in its media arm, Canada's largest telecom company said on Thursday.
The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$759 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year earlier profit of C$606 million, or 78 Canadian cents a share. Revenue rose 2 percent to C$5.33 billion, the company said.
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.