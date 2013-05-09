TORONTO May 9 BCE Inc, Canada's
biggest telecom provider, reported higher profit on flat revenue
on Thursday, helped by earnings growth in its wireless and media
divisions.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said its
first-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to
C$566 million, or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$531 million,
or 69 Canadian cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the
company earned 77 cents a share.
Operating revenue was C$4.92 billion, compared with C$4.91
billion a year earlier.