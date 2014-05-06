(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that figure is net income
May 6 BCE Inc, Canada's largest
telecommunications company, reported an 8.7 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Tuesday, mainly due to strong growth in its
Bell Wireless unit.
BCE's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$615
million ($561 million), or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the
first quarter, from C$566 million, or 73 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 81 Canadian cents per
share. Operating revenue rose about 4 percent to C$5.09 billion.
Analysts had on average expected earnings of 76 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$5.12 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Montreal-based BCE, which operates under the Bell brand, has
been creeping up on market-leader Rogers Communications Inc
in wireless while moving into a leading position in
media with several large acquisitions and launching an updated
internet-based TV product.
($1 = 1.0963 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ted
Kerr)