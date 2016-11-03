(Adds details)
Nov 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest
telecommunications company, reported marginally
better-than-expected revenue on Thursday, helped by an increase
in net postpaid subscribers.
The company, known as Bell to customers, added 107,265
postpaid customers, on a net basis, up from 77,655 a year
earlier.
Bell's postpaid customers paid C$67.76 a month in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, up from C$65.34 in the year-ago period,
which boosted its average revenue per user.
The company added only 75,628 customers in its broadband TV
and internet business, compared with 126,000 customers a year
earlier.
Net income attributable to Bell's shareholders rose to C$752
million ($562 million) in the quarter, from C$739 million a year
earlier. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 87 Canadian
cents.
Bell's operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$5.41 billion,
slightly topping analysts' average estimate of C$5.40 billion.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 Canadian cents
per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Martina D'Couto)