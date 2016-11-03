(Adds details)

Nov 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported marginally better-than-expected revenue on Thursday, helped by an increase in net postpaid subscribers.

The company, known as Bell to customers, added 107,265 postpaid customers, on a net basis, up from 77,655 a year earlier.

Bell's postpaid customers paid C$67.76 a month in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from C$65.34 in the year-ago period, which boosted its average revenue per user.

The company added only 75,628 customers in its broadband TV and internet business, compared with 126,000 customers a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Bell's shareholders rose to C$752 million ($562 million) in the quarter, from C$739 million a year earlier. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 87 Canadian cents.

Bell's operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$5.41 billion, slightly topping analysts' average estimate of C$5.40 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 Canadian cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Martina D'Couto)