Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest
telecommunications company, reported a 32.5 percent rise in
quarterly profit as it added customers and earned more per
subscriber in its postpaid wireless business.
The company, popularly known as Bell, said net income
attributable to its shareholders rose to C$657 million ($506
million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter,
from C$496 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Operating revenue rose 1.8 percent to C$5.70 billion.
($1 = C$1.30)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)