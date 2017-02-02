(Adds details, share price reaction)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's
largest telecommunications company, reported a slightly
smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win
wireless customers and forecast a 2017 profit below analysts'
estimates, sending its shares lower.
The Montreal-based company forecast adjusted earnings of
C$3.42-C$3.52 per share for the year, lower than analysts'
average estimate of C$3.62, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, popularly known as Bell, said its outlook
counted a 7 cent per share weight from regulatory rulings that
include forcing it to lower wholesale internet rates it can
charge rivals and stopping it from substituting Canadian ads
into the broadcasts of U.S. networks during Sunday's Super Bowl.
It also excluded any contribution from its C$3.1 billion
deal to buy Manitoba Telecom Services Inc, which the company
expects to close by the end of the first quarter.
The company said likely free cash flow growth of between 3
percent and 7 percent in 2017 gave it confidence to raise its
dividend by 5.1 percent to C$2.87.
Its shares were down 1.5 percent at C$57.50 in midday trade.
The company said it added 112,393 net postpaid wireless
customers, up from 91,308 a year earlier. However, its cost of
acquisitions rose 3 percent to C$541 per subscriber, partly
because a weak Canadian dollar pushed up handset costs.
Rival Rogers Communications Inc, added 93,000 of
those high-value subscribers in the same period. The third
national wireless provider, Telus Corp, will report results on
Feb. 9.
Bell's wireline sales slumped 0.8 percent to C$3.14 billion
($2.41 billion), with that number boosted by the consolidation
of data center company Q9 Networks in the quarter.
Bell has spent heavily to roll out a major upgrade to its
fixed-line network, but signups for its Fibe TV product and
internet additions came in below analyst expectations.
It signed up 35,900 customers for Fibe but lost almost
37,000 satellite customers and only added 18,400 internet
accounts.
Its media unit, which is in the process of cutting jobs in a
restructuring, posted revenue of C$845 million, up 3.6 percent
from a year earlier.
Bell's net income attributable to shareholders rose 32.5
percent to C$657 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, BCE earned 76 Canadian cents per
share, missing the average analyst estimate of 78 cents.
Operating revenue rose 1.8 percent to C$5.70 billion,
beating estimates of C$5.68 billion.
($1 = C$1.30)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Meredith Mazzilli)