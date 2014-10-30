TORONTO Oct 30 Bell Media, the Canadian
broadcaster, said on Thursday it plans to launch a new video
streaming service devoted exclusively to television content, as
it races to counter the threat posed to its cable service from
rival streaming services like Netflix Inc and Shomi.
The new offering, code-named "Project Latte," will feature
shows from HBO, including "The Sopranos," "Six Feet Under," and
"Sex and the City," said Bell Media, a subsidiary of Canadian
telecommunications and cable giant BCE Inc.
Bell said HBO is going to be the first of many major content
partners featured on the streaming service. It will provide more
details in the coming weeks.
The service will be available to all broadcast and cable
television subscribers in Canada, pending agreements with
participating providers. The service will be offered over
set-top box, as well as via mobile apps, the Internet, and other
platforms like game consoles and Smart TVs.
Established cable operators have suffered from the emergence
of cheaper online products, such as the Netflix streaming
service.
Bell's telecommunications rivals Rogers Communications Inc
and Shaw Communications Inc announced plans
in August to jointly launch a streaming service dubbed Shomi.
Shomi will be available starting in the first week of
November for C$8.99 per month. The Netflix offering in Canada
starts at a price of C$7.99 a month.
Bell did not provide any pricing details for its proposed
service, or any start date.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)