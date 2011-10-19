PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To take senior job at Jim Pattison group
* Will stay at BC Hydro until Nov. 30
* BC Hydro is British Columbia's power utility
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct 19 BC Hydro Chief Executive and President Dave Cobb is quitting to take a senior position in the private sector, the British Columbia government-owned electricity utility said on Wednesday.
Cobb, who leaves his post after only 17 months, will join the Jim Pattison Group, Canada's third-largest privately held company. The group, founded by Vancouver entrepreneur and billionaire Jim Pattison, owns a wide range of businesses, including car dealerships and a billboard company.
BC Hydro said Cobb will stay at the utility until Nov. 30 to ensure a smooth transition. A search for a new president and CEO will start immediately. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.