* To take senior job at Jim Pattison group

* Will stay at BC Hydro until Nov. 30

* BC Hydro is British Columbia's power utility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct 19 BC Hydro Chief Executive and President Dave Cobb is quitting to take a senior position in the private sector, the British Columbia government-owned electricity utility said on Wednesday.

Cobb, who leaves his post after only 17 months, will join the Jim Pattison Group, Canada's third-largest privately held company. The group, founded by Vancouver entrepreneur and billionaire Jim Pattison, owns a wide range of businesses, including car dealerships and a billboard company.

BC Hydro said Cobb will stay at the utility until Nov. 30 to ensure a smooth transition. A search for a new president and CEO will start immediately. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)