SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund
is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of
80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at
around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially
suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on
Wednesday.
According to the people, who requested anonymity because the
transaction is in the works, at a price of 25 reais per unit,
bids would come in line with the amount of stock being offered
in Brazil. Banks underwriting the transaction had initially
asked investors to place bids for the units - a blend of
Santander Brasil's common and preferred shares - at 27 reais,
the people said.
Santander Brasil, as well as underwriters Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Group AG, did not have an
immediate comment. Efforts to contact the sovereign wealth fund
known as QIA were unsuccessful.
