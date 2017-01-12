BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Jan 12 Banco Santander Brasil said on Thursday that it is reducing its main retail interest rates by between 5 and 10 percent.
The decision came a day after Brazil's central bank cut Brazil's benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 13.00 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.