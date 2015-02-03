SAO PAULO Feb 3 Banco Santander Brasil SA
posted on Tuesday fourth-quarter profit that
surpassed expectations after a tumble in defaults allowed
Brazil's largest foreign lender to scale down loan-loss
provisions.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items,
totaled 1.521 billion reais ($558 million) in the quarter, up
7.9 percent and 3.9 percent on an annual and quarterly bases,
respectively, according to a securities filing.
A Reuters poll had predicted recurring profit of 1.411
billion reais for Santander Brasil, which is the local unit of
Spain's Banco Santander SA.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)