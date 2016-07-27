SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the nation's largest foreign lender reaped bigger-than-expected jump in interest and fee income that offset the impact of higher loan-loss provisions.

In a securities filing, Santander Brasil reported net income excluding one-time items of 1.806 billion reais ($551 million) last quarter, up 9 percent from the prior three months. The result in recurring profit came in well above the consensus estimate of 1.397 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 3.2768 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)