BRIEF-Silicom reports Q4 revenue $28.3 million
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Santander Brasil SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the nation's largest foreign lender reaped bigger-than-expected jump in interest and fee income that offset the impact of higher loan-loss provisions.
In a securities filing, Santander Brasil reported net income excluding one-time items of 1.806 billion reais ($551 million) last quarter, up 9 percent from the prior three months. The result in recurring profit came in well above the consensus estimate of 1.397 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.2768 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO