SAO PAULO Oct 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation's biggest foreign lender, beat third-quarter profit estimates on WEdnesday as aggressive loan repricing and rising fee income helped offset the impact of an unexepected jump in loan-loss provisions.

Santander Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA earned 1.883 billion reais ($605 million)in recurring net income, well above the consensus estimate of 1.462 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Recurring income, or a gauge of profit excluding one-off items, was up 4 percent from the prior three months.

Management plans to discuss third-quarter results at several conference calls later in the day.

($1 = 3.1115 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)