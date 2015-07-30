(Adds comments from Bradesco CEO in paragraph 3)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA,
the largest overseas bank doing business in Brazil, remains
interested in acquiring the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc
, and has presented a "competitive" offer for it, Chief
Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Thursday.
The run-up to the sale of HSBC Bank Brasil SA Banco
Múltiplo, as the unit is known, has gathered momentum since the
plans were first made public in May. Earlier this month, Reuters
reported that rival Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2
private-sector bank, had began exclusive talks to acquire the
unit.
A source with knowledge of the situation said at the time
that the Bradesco bid valued HSBC Brasil at about 12 billion
reais ($3.56 billion), or 1.2 times book value. Earlier on
Thursday, Bradesco CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco declined comment on
the bank's bid for HSBC Brasil.
Zabalza did not elaborate on Santander Brasil's offer for
HSBC Brasil. He said Santander Brasil "remains in the dispute"
for the unit. He refused to answer questions about whether
Bradesco was exclusively negotiating for HSBC Brasil.
HSBC's exit from Brazil comes as large local lenders
outperform smaller rivals and gain more muscle to ride out
Brazil's deteriorating economy.
"All I can tell you is that we're very interested, the offer
we made was a very good one," Zabalza said on a conference call
to discuss second-quarter earnings. "We'll only write off our
chances when the process is over."
Zabalza's remarks underscore the appeal of adding assets to
Santander Brasil's platform to narrow the gap with larger
rivals. However, he reasserted that Santander Brasil's focus is
to grow organically as Brazil's economy sags.
Units of Santander Brasil, the lender's most
widely traded class of stock, shed 2.6 percent to 15.68 reais
following Zabalza's remarks about HSBC.
A successful bid for the HSBC unit could distract Santander
Brasil from a reorganization plan including boosting returns and
grabbing market share after years of underperformance.
Profit at Santander Brasil SA topped estimates in the second
quarter as a jump in interest income helped offset the impact of
rising expenses and declining loan disbursements.
The local unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA earned
1.68 billion reais in recurring profit for the quarter, beating
an estimate of 1.45 billion reais in a Reuters poll. Recurring
profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 2.6 percent and 16.6
percent on a quarterly and annual basis.
($1 = 3.3262 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Bill Rigby)