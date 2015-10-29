SAO PAULO Oct 29 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation's largest foreign bank, will use capital that stays above regulatory limits to expand in consumer and wholesale banking as well as financial advisory, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Thursday.

Trends in loan delinquencies at Santander Brasil and the banking system in general will be closely linked to economic performance, Zabalza said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. Santander Brasil's laon default ratios copuld remain stable or slightly rise in coming months, as a result, Chief Financial Officer Ángel Santodomingo said.

