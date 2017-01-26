EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA expects the Brazilian economy to undergo a gradual recovery, which should allow the nation's largest foreign bank to keep growing in lending for smaller firms and financial services.
In a call to discuss fourth-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said he plans to implement metrics to measure client satisfaction. Lending and credit spreads are seen undergoing steady expansion in coming quarters, other executives said in the call. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.