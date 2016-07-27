BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
SAO PAULO, July 27 Early signs are emerging that loan delinquencies, especially for some type of individual borrowers, are peaking, executives at Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday.
Santander Brasil, which reported second-quarter profit that topped estimates earlier in the day, is "comfortable" with current levels of loan-loss provisions, Chief Financial Officer Ángel Santo Domingo told investors on a conference call to discuss results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance