SAO PAULO, July 27 Early signs are emerging that loan delinquencies, especially for some type of individual borrowers, are peaking, executives at Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday.

Santander Brasil, which reported second-quarter profit that topped estimates earlier in the day, is "comfortable" with current levels of loan-loss provisions, Chief Financial Officer Ángel Santo Domingo told investors on a conference call to discuss results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)