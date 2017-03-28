(Adds background, comments)
By Bruno Federowski and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 28 Shares in Banco Santander
Brasil SA fell the most in intraday trading in almost four
months on Tuesday after Qatar's sovereign wealth fund filed to
sell a 2.25 percent in Brazil's fourth-largest listed lender.
The bank informed regulators that Qatar Investment Authority
had put as many as 80 million units up for sale in a so-called
restricted-efforts offering. Units are a blend of common and
preferred shares and are the bank's most widely traded class of
stock in Brazil.
With the transaction, the sovereign wealth fund, known as
QIA, would liquidate 40 percent of the 5.5 percent stake it
holds. Fund managers and analysts said QIA's move comes after a
rally that nearly doubled the price of Santander Brasil's units
.
They shed as much as 6.5 percent to 28.62 reais in midday
trading, reaching their lowest level this year. Speculation of
an offering had driven the stock down from near all-time highs
since the second week of March, traders said.
Investors have been puzzled by the 86 percent rally in
Santander Brasil over the past year, which made it Latin
America's most expensive bank. Bets against the stock have
increased, on views their value seems unrealistic compared with
larger peers.
Currently, none of the 13 analysts covering Santander Brasil
recommend the stock as a "buy," Thomson Reuters data showed.
Investors shorting Santander Brasil pay over 20 times what they
do to bet against larger rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
or Banco Bradesco SA.
The slump led losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index on Tuesday. An index tracking shares of banks and
financial companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange is
up about 12 percent this year.
NO. 2 SHAREHOLDER
Based on Monday's closing price, the offering could raise as
much as 2.8 billion reais ($896 million) for QIA, provided it
chooses to exercise an additional allotment of 12 million units.
In a statement, QIA said it expects to remain Santander
Brasil's second-largest shareholder after the stake sale. Each
unit corresponds to a blend of one common and one preferred
share in the bank, the local subsidiary of Spain's Banco
Santander SA.
QIA entered Santander Brasil seven years ago, around the
time the lender became a public company in June 2009. At the
time, Santander Brasil's initial public offering raised 13.2
billion reais.
Santander Brasil's investment banking unit will manage the
offering, alongside those of Bank of America Corp and
Credit Suisse Group AG.
The sale, known as a public offering with restricted
efforts, differs from standard equity offerings in that QIA does
not have to request registration of the plan with securities
industry watchdog CVM. Only qualified investors can participate,
and the deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the
media.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)