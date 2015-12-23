SAO PAULO Dec 23 Brazil's securities industry
watchdog ordered the family that controls mid-sized lender Banco
Sofisa SA to drop a plan to increase their stake in
the bank unless it is extended to all shareholders.
In a Wednesday securities filing, Sofisa said it was
informed by watchdog CVVM of the decision. The Burmaian family
will be allowed to bypass the tender offer and proceed with a
capital increase if it agrees to reduce its stake in the bank
within 90 days.
A number of mid-sized listed banks are considering going
private or selling to other investors as nonperforming loans and
an economic recession weigh on profitability.
