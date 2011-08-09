LISBON Aug 9 The Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday that BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) has not presented any plans to acquire a stake in Portugal's largest-listed bank Millennium BCP (BCP.LS), denying a media report that pushed up BCP shares.

Portuguese business daily Jornal de Negocios had earlier on Tuesday reported that the French bank had told the Bank of Portugal it was interested in buying a controlling stake in BCP in a move designed to take control of its Polish unit Millennium BIGW.WA

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas)