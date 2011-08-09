LISBON Aug 9 French bank BNP Paribas has told the Bank of Portugal it was interested in buying Millennium BCP in a move designed to take control of BCP's Polish unit Millennium , Jornal de Negocios reported on Tuesday.

"We have confirmed that this interest exists and that contacts have already been made with the Bank of Portugal precisely to express that interest," daily business paper Negocios reported.

It said BNP's main goal was to ensure it secured control of the Polish unit, which BCP last month said it might sell.

While the Portuguese bank last month passed European Union financial stress tests, it has been under pressure from the central bank to shore up its capital ratios by deleveraging and selling assets.

A spokesman at Millennium BCP declined to comment on the matter, while officials at the Bank of Portugal were not available.

BCP shares, which have fallen over 40 percent this year, were up 0.4 percent to 0.273 euros. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Filipa Lima; Editing by Dan Lalor)