* Media report said French bank eyes BCP, Poland unit

* BCP says unaware of interest

* BCP under pressure to boost capital, plans asset sales

(Adds Bank of Portugal, CMVM, BNP, source comments)

LISBON, Aug 9 The Bank of Portugal said BNP Paribas has not presented any plans to acquire a stake in Portugal's largest-listed bank Millennium BCP , denying a media report earlier on Tuesday that pushed up BCP shares.

Portuguese business daily Jornal de Negocios had earlier reported that the French bank had told the Bank of Portugal it was interested in buying a controlling stake in BCP in a move designed to beat competitors in the race to acquire its Polish unit Millennium .

"BNP Paribas has not presented any project to acquire a qualified stake in BCP," a spokeswoman for the Portuguese central bank said.

A spokesman for BCP declined to comment but Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM said it had asked BCP for clarification on the matter and that the bank said it was not aware of any contact from BNP.

BCP shares, which have lost around half their value this year, jumped on the report in early trading but later pared gains to rise 0.37 percent to 0.2730 euros, outperforming a weak broader market in Lisbon, which was 3.1 percent lower.

The French bank declined to comment on the possible interest, but a source close to the matter said "it's possible that it's a false rumour".

BCP said last month it is considering options to sell its Polish unit, as part a new strategy to focus on Portugal, Africa, Asia and Brazil, and treat its other European markets, which also include Greece and Romania, as non-core.

While the Portuguese bank last month passed European Union financial stress tests, it has been under pressure from the central bank to shore up its capital ratios by deleveraging and selling assets.

The bank's main shareholder is Angolan state oil company Sonangol, which has with a stake of around 12 percent and which according to media reports earlier this year received approval from the Bank of Portugal to raise its stake to 20 percent.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, Filipa Lima and Caroline Jacobs)