LISBON May 7 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp needs 2.5 billion euros in new capital to meet a core Tier 1 target of 9 percent in June, but plans to raise more than that, BCP officials said on Monday.

CEO Nuno Amado told reporters after presenting first-quarter results {ID:nL5E8G7D9H] the bank planned to "reinforce its capital beyond the minimum requirements" via a cash call and by resorting to a recapitalisation line for banks under Portugal's 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

He said the bank would rely more on the recapitalisation line than on cash call, but would not give more details.

Analysts have said BCP needs around 3 billion euros in new capital to meet the 9 percent target set by the European Banking Authority.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)