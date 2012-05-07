LISBON May 7 Portugal's largest listed bank
Millennium bcp needs 2.5 billion euros in new capital
to meet a core Tier 1 target of 9 percent in June, but plans to
raise more than that, BCP officials said on Monday.
CEO Nuno Amado told reporters after presenting first-quarter
results {ID:nL5E8G7D9H] the bank planned to "reinforce its
capital beyond the minimum requirements" via a cash call and by
resorting to a recapitalisation line for banks under Portugal's
78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
He said the bank would rely more on the recapitalisation
line than on cash call, but would not give more details.
Analysts have said BCP needs around 3 billion euros in new
capital to meet the 9 percent target set by the European Banking
Authority.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)