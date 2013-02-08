LISBON Feb 8 Millennium BCP, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, registered a record net loss of 1.219 billion in 2012, hurt by sharp losses at its Greek unit and impairments at home.

The result was slightly below expectations and came after a loss of 849 million euros in 2011. The bank said it had losses of 694 million euros at its Greek operation.

The bank is in talks to sell the Greek unit to Piraeus Bank .

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net loss of 1.243 billion euros.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)