By Filipa Cunha Lima

LISBON, Oct 11 Millennium bcp , Portugal's largest listed bank, will likely meet its 2011 capital ratio targets after a recent securities swap boosted its core tier 1 by an estimated 60 basis points, analysts said.

Under the terms of a 78 billion euro ($107 billion) EU/IMF bailout for debt-ridden Portugal, banks have to lift their core tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent by the year-end and to 10 percent by end-2012. BCP had an 8.5 percent ratio in June.

BCP said last Friday it will issue 555 million euros ($758 million) senior debt and 95.6 million subordinated debt after a successful offer to exchange preferred stock and subordinated bonds for new debt as part of a drive to boost its core tier 1 ratio.

"This operation will have an impact of about 60 basis points on Millennium's core tier 1, which leaves the bank slightly above the target set for the end of this year in terms of solvency," said Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at Caixa Banco de Investimento.

While Portugal's bailout has a 12 billion euro line for banks' capitalisation needs, most have capital ratios above the requirements for 2011 or are close to achieving them, and have been reluctant to resort to the funds.

"Following this operation, Millennium bcp seems to be on track to reach the 10 pct Core Tier 1 required by the Bank of Portugal by 2012 year end," BPI analysts said in a research note.

Analysts expected BCP to further increase its core tier 1 by 90-180 basis points if it manages to sell Polish unit Millennium Bank , no longer considered a core operation.

The Millennium Bank operation has been the main driver of BCP's results and is Poland's sixth-largest in terms of assets.

Analysts say Greece's sovereign debt crisis and a possible shortfall in the bank's pension fund are two key risks that can hit the bank's capital levels.

Millennium bcp held 800 million euros Greek debt at end-June and runs a small banking operation in Greece.

Moody's Investors Service last week downgraded its ratings on Portuguese banks, including Millennium bcp. It cut the bank's standalone rating by two notches to B1 -- four notches below investment grade -- citing concerns over its high reliance on wholesale funds, its exposure to Greece via its Greek subsidiary, and weak profitability.

Millennium bcp shares have shed about two thirds of their value this year, compared with a 20 percent fall in Lisbon's PSI20 index and a 29 percent fall in the European bank sector .

Millennium shares were down 1.1 percent lower at 0.1730 euro, close to its all-time low of 0.1690. ($1 = 0.732 euro) (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Dan Lalor)