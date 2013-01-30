(Updates with details, BES bank)

LISBON Jan 30 Two Portuguese banks have repaid early at least 2 billion euros in crisis loans to the European Central Bank, reflecting an improvement in liquidity conditions even in one of the countries most hard-hit by the euro zone crisis.

The country's largest listed bank Millennium bcp has repaid 1 billion euros out of the total of 12 billion euros it received from the ECB, a BCP spokesman said.

BCP's main local rival Banco Espirito Santo has also repaid 1 billion euros as liquidity conditions have improved, according to a banking sector source. BES declined to comment on the move.

Some 200 billion euros or more is expected to be paid back by European banks in the next few months out of the 1 trillion euros doled out to ease the funding crisis in December 2011 and February 2012 under the ECB's longer term refinancing operation (LTRO).

Banks can keep the low-cost loans for three years but many see them as a funding backstop they no longer need as commercial funding markets have re-opened.

"We have repaid 1 billion in LTROs," the BCP spokesman said. "The need for liquidity is now completely different than a year ago so we saw the opportunity to pay down. Our liquidity position is comfortable," he said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich)