(Updates with details, BES bank)
LISBON Jan 30 Two Portuguese banks have repaid
early at least 2 billion euros in crisis loans to the European
Central Bank, reflecting an improvement in liquidity conditions
even in one of the countries most hard-hit by the euro zone
crisis.
The country's largest listed bank Millennium bcp
has repaid 1 billion euros out of the total of 12 billion euros
it received from the ECB, a BCP spokesman said.
BCP's main local rival Banco Espirito Santo has
also repaid 1 billion euros as liquidity conditions have
improved, according to a banking sector source. BES declined to
comment on the move.
Some 200 billion euros or more is expected to be paid back
by European banks in the next few months out of the 1 trillion
euros doled out to ease the funding crisis in December 2011 and
February 2012 under the ECB's longer term refinancing operation
(LTRO).
Banks can keep the low-cost loans for three years but many
see them as a funding backstop they no longer need as commercial
funding markets have re-opened.
"We have repaid 1 billion in LTROs," the BCP spokesman said.
"The need for liquidity is now completely different than a year
ago so we saw the opportunity to pay down. Our liquidity
position is comfortable," he said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich)