WARSAW, Sept 19 France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao have placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium put up for sale by Portugal's Millennium bcp, sources told Reuters on Monday.

"Poland's top two banks (PKO and Pekao), as well as BNP, have made indicative offers," one of the sources close to the discussions said.

The Portuguese bank, whose stake in Bank Millennium is worth $1.1 billion, has been under pressure to shore up its capital ratios even though it passed the European Union's financial stress tests in July. ($1 = 3.122 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Piotr Bujnicki, Pawel Bernat)