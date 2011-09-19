WARSAW, Sept 19 France's BNP Paribas and
Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao have
placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium put up
for sale by Portugal's Millennium bcp, sources told Reuters on
Monday.
"Poland's top two banks (PKO and Pekao), as well as BNP,
have made indicative offers," one of the sources close to the
discussions said.
The Portuguese bank, whose stake in Bank Millennium is
worth $1.1 billion, has been under pressure to shore up its
capital ratios even though it passed the European Union's
financial stress tests in July.
($1 = 3.122 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Piotr Bujnicki, Pawel Bernat)