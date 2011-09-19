* Three banks interested in 65.5 pct stake

* Millennium's shares surge almost 8 pct in Warsaw (Adds Millennium bcp no comment, updates shares)

WARSAW, Sept 19 France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao have placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium put up for sale by Portugal's Millennium bcp , sources told Reuters on Monday.

Shares in Poland's No.6 lender were the biggest gainers among Polish midcaps and banking stocks after the Reuters report, ending the session with 7.9 percent surge that erased an earlier 3 percent decline.

"Poland's top two banks (PKO and Pekao), as well as BNP, have made indicative offers," one of the sources close to the discussions said.

Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit , declined to comment. PKO and BNP were not immediately available for comment.

"We do not comment on market speculations," Millennium bcp spokesman Erik T. Burns said.

Spain's top lender Santander and Russia's biggest bank Sberbank have also been mentioned as potential bidders for Bank Millennium or its smaller rival Kredyt Bank , put up for sale by Belgium's KBC .

The Portuguese bank, whose 65.5 percent stake in Bank Millennium is worth $1.1 billion, has been under pressure to shore up its capital ratios even though it passed the European Union's financial stress tests in July.

In July, Millennium bcp said it would evaluate opportunities to sell its Polish unit, which it no longer considers a core operation.

Portugal's largest listed bank wants to raise 397 million euros ($547.3 million) to improve its capital position.

Portuguese lenders are facing pressure from the Bank of Portugal to deleverage by selling assets and loan portfolios to improve their capital ratios and comply with the terms of the country's 78-billion euro bailout. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Piotr Bujnicki, Pawel Bernat; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)