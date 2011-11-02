LISBON Nov 2 Millennium bcp , Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, posted on Wednesday a sharper-than-expected 73 percent drop in nine-month net profit on a rise in impairments due to Greece's debt crisis and bad loans amid Portugal's own woes.

The bank said in a statement net profit totaled 59,4 million euros ($82 million) in January-September, which means it had a loss in the third quarter after a first half profit of 88 million.

Still, net interest income rose almost 10 percent to 1.197 billion euros helped by higher interest rates and greater volume of operations abroad, mostly Angola and Poland.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters poll had expected, on average, a net profit of 66 million euros and net interest income of 1.21 billion euros.

The bank has been under pressure to recapitalise and has said it is considering selling its Polish unit Bank Millennium . It has also carried out a debt-for-equity swap recently to improve its capital ratios. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabete Tavares and Andrei Khalip)