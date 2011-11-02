LISBON Nov 2 Millennium bcp ,
Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, posted on Wednesday a
sharper-than-expected 73 percent drop in nine-month net profit
on a rise in impairments due to Greece's debt crisis and bad
loans amid Portugal's own woes.
The bank said in a statement net profit totaled 59,4 million
euros ($82 million) in January-September, which means it had a
loss in the third quarter after a first half profit of 88
million.
Still, net interest income rose almost 10 percent to 1.197
billion euros helped by higher interest rates and greater volume
of operations abroad, mostly Angola and Poland.
Four analysts surveyed by Reuters poll had expected, on
average, a net profit of 66 million euros and net interest
income of 1.21 billion euros.
The bank has been under pressure to recapitalise and has
said it is considering selling its Polish unit Bank Millennium
. It has also carried out a debt-for-equity swap
recently to improve its capital ratios.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting By Elisabete Tavares and Andrei Khalip)