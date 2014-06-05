June 5 BC Partners Ltd

* BC Partners to sell Spotless to Henkel

* Funds advised by BC Partners have reached an agreement to sell Spotless Group SAS to Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa ("henkel") for an enterprise value of EUR 940 million

* Completion is subject to approval from European Antitrust Authorities

