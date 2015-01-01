UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 Private equity firm BC Partners said on Wednesday it will sell a 40.25 percent stake in its supermarket chain Migros to Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Endustri Holding AS.
Anadolu will pay 6.4 billion lira ($2.74 billion) or 26 lira ($11) per share, a premium of 14 percent to Migros' close on Wednesday.
Anadolu offered to buy a stake in Migros from BC Partners in October for 26 lira per share, representing a premium of 36 percent to Migros' closing on Oct. 2.
Migros was acquired in BC Partners in 2008 for $3.25 billion with the help of Turkey's Turkven and Italy's DeA Capital , beating a bid by larger rival Blackstone Group and Croatian food group Agrokor. (reut.rs/1rQyV1n)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co advised BC Partners on this transaction.
Shares of Migros closed at 22.75 lira on Wednesday on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Anadolu could not be reached immediately outside regular business hours. ($1 = 2.3324 liras) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.