FRANKFURT Oct 25 Private equity firm BC
Partners has cancelled the sale of German SGB
Starkstrom, a manufacturer of power transformers, as the only
remaining bidder failed to secure government backing for the
deal, two people close to the matter told Reuters.
BC Partners, which mandated Goldman Sachs to organize
the sale, had hoped to fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion), but Chinese authorities denied the country's dominant
electricity distributor permission to strike a deal, one of the
people said.
The National Development and Reform Commission had not
allowed China's State Grid to pursue the acquisition, the person
said, adding China saw the sector being struggling with
overcapacities already.
In China, any overseas acquisition requires government
approval.
The other source close to transaction said that BC Partens
had regarded offer prices as too low and that the investor was
happy to hold on to the asset for another 2-3 years.
BC Partners and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. State
Grid was not immediately available to comment.
SGB Starkstrom, a leading manufacturer for electricity power
transmission devices, employs roughly 1,300 workers. In 2010,
the Regensburg, Germany-based company posted sales of 580
million euros and a net profit of 13 million euros.
Originally, SGB Starkstrom was part of Germany's
second-biggest utility, RWE. It was sold to private
equity group HCP Capital Group in 2004 and then to BC Partners
in 2008.