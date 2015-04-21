BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, April 21 Buyout group BC Partners has launched the sale of German laboratory operator Synlab in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($1.61 billion) deal, three people familiar with the transaction said.
The investor has asked potential bidders - mostly other buyout groups - to hand in tentative offers by a May 7 deadline, one of the people said.
Synlab is expecting to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about 145 million euros this year and BC Partners is hoping to fetch a valuation of 11-12 times that, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.